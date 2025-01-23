When I returned to Michigan from my holiday destination on the night of January 3, the first big snow of 2025 came through Southwest Michigan. There's been snow on the ground in the area since.

It's not the end of the world, after all, it's given this Alabama transient much more experience driving in the snow. Knowing when to take it easy and how to handle a slip here or a slide there can be the difference between avoiding a ditch or watching the traffic from one.

From fishtailing a right turn onto an unplowed road to pumping the breaks at an intersection, the practice has been welcomed, if not a touch stressful.

But, naturally, it's not always about skill. Some vehicles simply do not hold up well in these kinds of conditions. Pair a driver with little experience traversing the elements with a car that can't handle those elements and bad times are bound to be ahead.

According to Michigan Auto Law, 7.5% of all motor vehicle crashes in 2023 occurred on roads covered in snow or ice. And more crashes are happening every year with at least a 25% increase in total winter weather crashes, injuries from winter crashes, and deaths from winter crashes.

While experience driving in the snow is paramount to controlling what you can control, the right car can help with the things outside of your control that lead to so many winter weather accidents.

Recently, Kelly Blue Book released a list of new vehicles that are perfect for weathering the elements. Those vehicles are listed below.

The Best Cars for Michiganders to Drive In Ice & Snow in 2025 According to KBB, these are the 20 best vehicles to drive one snowy and icy roads in Michigan. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison

For more detailed information on why KBB chose these specific vehicles, check out their article here.

For folks who aren't in the market for a brand-new vehicle, there are a few features to keep in mind that help keep you safe on the snowy and icy roads of Michigan. Ensure your vehicle has safety features including anti-lock brakes, stability control, ground clearance, blind-spot and traffic monitors, and preferably snow tires and remote start.