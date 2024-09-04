Two Michigan Children’s Hospitals Ranked Among Best in America

We never want to see our children hospitalized. But unfortunately, check-ups and routine appointments aren't the extent of children's hospitals.

The doctors and nurses who work in pediatric care have to be able to handle everything from those routine visits to unimaginable circumstances. It's not a thankless job, but it sure is a heavy burden that so many pediatric healthcare workers shoulder every day with a smile.

Get our free mobile app

Of course, as parents we want the absolute best for our children in every circumstance, but especially when their health is in question. Michiganders can breathe a sigh of relief that two of the best children's hospitals in the country are right here in the Mitten State.

Newsweek recently ranked the best of the best children's hospitals across the country, even ranking the specializations of each hospital. Two Michigan children's hospitals performed quite well.

The University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor had seven specialties make the list, including three that ranked in the top 25 nationally (each specialty is ranked separately 1-50). Their Cardiology (15), Gastroenterology (22) and Neonatology (25) departments were the highlight of the rankings.

The other four specialties ranked from the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital ranked as follows:

Pulmonology - 30

Neurology - 31

Oncology - 31

Endocrinology - 34

Grand Rapids is also home to a quality children's hospital with Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. Their Oncology department ranked higher than U-of-M Health's at No. 27. Their Neurology (43) and Gastroenterology (49) departments also made the list.

The only specialty Michigan hospitals failed to rank in was Orthopedics. Here are some nearby hospitals in neighboring states that ranked the best in Orthopedics.

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center - 6

Cleveland UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital - 7

Cleveland Clinic Children's - 10

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago - 12

Best Hospitals