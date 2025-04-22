Michigan Restaurant Named Best Fried Chicken Spot in the State

Being from the South, nothing hits quite like fried chicken. The best of the best is made at home, especially in families with trusted family recipes and traditions. But, not everyone has the skill or setup to properly make an American classic dish from scratch at home - and sometimes those folks want something better than KFC.

Michigan has a few notable spots across the state known for selling incredible fried chicken, but only one can stand above the rest.

You'll Find Michigan's Best Fried Chicken in Ypsilanti

If you aren't on the southeast side of the state, you may want to mark this place down for the next time you head to the region. If you're nearby, it just might be worth the drive.

Love Food recently published an article naming the best fried chicken restaurant in each state, excluding those big chains. Their choice for Michigan was none other than the famous Ma Lou's Fried Chicken in Ypsilanti.

As Love Food points out, it's almost impossible to go wrong with Ma Lou's menu choices. Sandwiches, burgers, wings, and fried chicken dinner plates. They also have chicken and waffles, one of the state's most praised restaurants for that particular dish as well.

READ MORE: Michigan Spot Now Named One of America's Best Sports Bars

Ma Lou's is a Ypsi classic, and anytime fried chicken is brought up in Michigan, Ma Lou's is in the conversation. They've won several awards for their wings, sandwiches, and the star of the show, their fried chicken. It's no surprise that they have a claim to the title of "Best Fried Chicken in Michigan".

You can check out their full menu on their website.

