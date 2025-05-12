Here’s Where to Find the Best Soul Food in Michigan

Quality meat, hearty veggies, fresh bread and a cook with a heart full of passion is the simplest recipe for soul food. Soul food is, at its core, a filling meal that tastes like Sunday lunch at grandma's and fills you up to the point that a nap isn't just welcome, it's downright necessary. Truthfully, there aren't enough restaurants providing that type of experience.

But the ones that do, they can stick around for a while. Michigan has a few soul food kitchens dotted across the state. But which one is the best above the rest?

Get our free mobile app

Michigan's Best Soul Food Spot Is...

Love Food recently published an article naming the best soul food restaurants in each state. Their choice for Michigan is a Motor City original celebrating its 10th year of serving up traditional plates to its hungry customers.

Detroit Soul opened in 2015, headed up by brothers Jerome Brown and Samuel Van Buren, who looked to preserve the culinary craft of their Alabama family reunions for Southeast Michigan to enjoy. Just looking at the plates they serve to Detroit on a daily basis explains easily enough why the business has been so successful.

From Love Food:

Although [Detroit Soul is] known for serving comfort food with a healthy twist, there's no compromising on flavor. The mac ’n’ cheese is popular with customers, while the pork chops, catfish, and fried chicken are also worth checking out.

Healthy soul food is an ambitious take. Soul food has more in common with comfort and efficiency on a plate rather than portioned seasonings and minimized carbs and sugars. Still, providing the busy folks of Detroit with a healthy, filling and passionate menu is about as soulful as it gets around these parts.

14 Iconic Michigan-Made Foods You Should Try At Least Once These iconic Michigan foods are favorites in the Great Lakes state and include tasty snacks, sweet treats, and savory meal items you should try at least once. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson

These Are West Michigan's Favorite Comfort Foods Tis the season for hot, hearty dishes that fill your belly and warm you soul! When asked which is their favorite comfort food, here's what residents across West Michigan had to say: Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon