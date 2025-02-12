Michigan Nearly Tops List of States Selling the Best Weed

Nearly half the country has legalized recreational cannabis in the United States and Michigan remains one of the most prevalent of the group.

It's not just that Michiganders need a bit to relax or to focus more than other states, though. Michigan crushes all 23 other states in sales figures in large part because the weed in the Mitten State is so cheap. States that may have more of a reputation for having quality grass also sell for significantly higher prices.

But even with cannabis prices being so low in Michigan, it doesn't necessarily mean that the dispensaries dotted across the state are selling you muted stuff with a bad taste. In fact, according to one study ranking states by just how dank their supply is.

Insider Monkey collected data from various sources across the internet to help determine the 15 states with the best weed and then ranked them from worst to best. Michigan was held in high regard, landing at No. 6 on the list ahead of states such as Hawai'i and New York.

According to Insider Monkey, Michigan boasts the highest per capita sales of cannabis in America. Meanwhile, the state's retailers sold $3.27 billion worth of hash in 2024, which was just short of a 10% increase from the previous year.

While 6th-place is fine, it's certainly not No. 1 - and by Insider Monkey's findings, it still wasn't particularly close. The study used numerical scores to rank the states based on their findings. Michigan scored a 7 while the No. 5 state, Maine, scored an 8. The scores rose dramatically from there with Washington at 13, Oregon at 15, Colorado at 20, and California at 25.

It's worth noting that reputation goes a long way in this study, which makes it difficult to compete with California and Colorado, two states known for excellent bud. This may be one instance where Michigan's cheaper prices may harm the reputation outside of the state.

Still, Michigan has more than enough dispos that sell quality flower. And it's not as if any of Michigan's neighboring states are offering anything better. Clearly, as long as that's the case, Michiganders and border residents are going to buy all the weed they can get.

