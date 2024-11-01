Should Michiganders Be Concerned By Ohio Big Boy Closures?

Big Boy is a Midwest staple for fast food burgers. Unfortunately, several locations have been closed for good over the past few weeks.

It seems like a weekly routine at this point for chain restaurants and retail stores to close many of their locations. Earlier in the week we learned that many Denny's locations would be closing and that it would impact some Michigan locations.

Now with Big Boy in the news, Michiganders are rightfully concerned that one of their go-to burger spots could be in jeopardy.

According to Cheapism, 10 Ohio Big Boy locations have closed so far and another 10 could soon join them. It's been reported that at least 20 Big Boy locations are behind on rent. The 10 locations that have closed were actually evicted, and the remaining locations seem to be facing the same fate.

Are Michigan Big Boy's Going to Close Too?

Michiganders certainly don't want to see their locations close too. Luckily, Michigan locations are safe for now.

The Ohio Big Boy's are branded as Frisch's Big Boy - which operates 78 Big Boy locations across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Michigan's Big Boy's are under the original "Bob's Big Boy" lineage of the franchise while Frisch is a co-registrant of the Big Boy name and trademark.

As of right now, the Big Boy locations in Michigan are safe from the troubles the Frisch Big Boy locations in Ohio are facing.

However, all Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana Big Boy locations are worth monitoring. It's reported that Frisch's Big Boy owes more than $4.5 million in rent, which could complicate things for the remaining locations.

