Some Michigan Big Lots Locations Will Stay Open Despite Bankruptcy

Back in September 2024, it seemed like Big Lots was finished. Michigan shoppers expected to lose all 16 locations dotted across the state, but that won't be the case.

Despite the company's bankruptcy status, which led to over 400 store closures nationwide, five Michigan locations will remain open.

Get our free mobile app

This doesn't come as too much of a surprise despite early indications that Big Lots would close all 1,300+ locations nationwide. However, investors and retailer Variety Wholesalers helped keep the company on its feet and devised a plan to keep a few hundred stores open nationwide.

After waiting through some legalities, Big Lots and Variety Wholesalers were able to solidify a deal that keeps about 200 stores open across the country.

According to Cheapism, these are the five stores that will remain open in Michigan:

4157 E. Court Street, Burton

5112 Miller Rd., Flint

659 24th St., Port Huron

14333 Eureka Rd., Southgate

7651 23 Mile Rd., Shelby Township

The Southgate location was previously listed as one of the Michigan locations that listed its lease for sale.

Michigan is one of just 14 states that will keep some of its Big Lots locations, along with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Still, Michigan is on the lower end for the number of Big Lots locations, as only Indiana, Louisiana, and Mississippi have fewer than five.

READ MORE: Michigan Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 13 Items in 2025

READ MORE: Michigan Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 13 Items in 2025

Michigan did lose 11 locations before November 2024. These locations have already closed:

375 N. Willow Brook Road, Coldwater

750 Perry Ave., Big Rapids

5625 W. Saginaw Highway, Unit 1, Lansing

3669 E. Grand River Ave., Howell

2020 Grand River Ave., Okemos

6207 S Westnedge Ave., Portage

1401 Spring St., Petoskey

2850 Washtenaw Ave., Ypsilanti

2353 N. Park Drive, Holland

32399 John R Road, Madison Heights

4254 28th St. SE, Kentwood

There is currently no indication of when or if these locations will return.

These Michigan Restaurants Have All Sadly Closed Since Appearing on National TV You'd think an appearance on a national TV show like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives or Restaurant: Impossible would guarantee success for a restaurant.

That hasn't been the case for these six restaurants, all of which have closed after being featured on national television. Gallery Credit: George McIntyre