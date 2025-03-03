Some Michigan Big Lots Locations Will Stay Open Despite Bankruptcy
Back in September 2024, it seemed like Big Lots was finished. Michigan shoppers expected to lose all 16 locations dotted across the state, but that won't be the case.
Despite the company's bankruptcy status, which led to over 400 store closures nationwide, five Michigan locations will remain open.
This doesn't come as too much of a surprise despite early indications that Big Lots would close all 1,300+ locations nationwide. However, investors and retailer Variety Wholesalers helped keep the company on its feet and devised a plan to keep a few hundred stores open nationwide.
After waiting through some legalities, Big Lots and Variety Wholesalers were able to solidify a deal that keeps about 200 stores open across the country.
According to Cheapism, these are the five stores that will remain open in Michigan:
- 4157 E. Court Street, Burton
- 5112 Miller Rd., Flint
- 659 24th St., Port Huron
- 14333 Eureka Rd., Southgate
- 7651 23 Mile Rd., Shelby Township
The Southgate location was previously listed as one of the Michigan locations that listed its lease for sale.
Michigan is one of just 14 states that will keep some of its Big Lots locations, along with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Still, Michigan is on the lower end for the number of Big Lots locations, as only Indiana, Louisiana, and Mississippi have fewer than five.
Michigan did lose 11 locations before November 2024. These locations have already closed:
- 375 N. Willow Brook Road, Coldwater
- 750 Perry Ave., Big Rapids
- 5625 W. Saginaw Highway, Unit 1, Lansing
- 3669 E. Grand River Ave., Howell
- 2020 Grand River Ave., Okemos
- 6207 S Westnedge Ave., Portage
- 1401 Spring St., Petoskey
- 2850 Washtenaw Ave., Ypsilanti
- 2353 N. Park Drive, Holland
- 32399 John R Road, Madison Heights
- 4254 28th St. SE, Kentwood
There is currently no indication of when or if these locations will return.
