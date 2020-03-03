Michigan Bill Would Require Three Hours of Art, Music in Schools Per Week

Is this a good idea? Do you think it will actually be signed into law?

Sen. Erika Geiss from Taylor, Michigan has introduced a bill in Lansing that would require three hours of music and art per week for kids in kindergarten through 5th grade.

This would be total and not per class; 90 minutes of each. It would require school districts to have a separate budget dedicated to music and art programs.

Remember art and music classes in school? I was talking to our son about my art teacher when I was in school and he said, "You had an ART teacher?"

We will see what happens as this legislation moves through state government and whether or not it actually comes to fruition.