Michigan Bowling Alleys Sue Gov. Whitmer

Five Michigan bowling alleys and the Bowling Centers Association of Michigan are suing Governor Whitmer and Attorney General Nessel in an effort to allow recreational bowling to start back up in southern Michigan.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to MLive.com, recreational bowling is currently allowed in Michigan in Region 6 (Traverse City and north) and Region 8 (Upper Peninsula). And recreational bowling is currently allowed in 45 other states. New York, North Carolina, California and Washington are the other states where it's prohibited.

The five bowling alleys named as plantiffs are Forest View Lanes in Temperance, Spartan West Bowling Center in Ludington, Royal Scot Golf and Bowl in Lansing, Spectrum Lanes in Wyoming and Merri Bowl in Livonia. Spectrum Lanes had just completed a $6 million renovation before everything shut down this spring.

According to Bowling Centers Association of Michigan Executive Director Bo Goergen, the argument comes down to this:

I can go get a haircut and get my nails done. I can get a full-hour body massage. I can have a dentist put his hands in my mouth... and now I can go to a casino – but I can’t open up a bowling center? Pretty frustrating.

In a bizarre twist, professional sports are allowed in Michigan, meaning a professional bowling tournament could take place, but no recreational bowling.

Here's the story.