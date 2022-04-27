The War in Ukraine has been going on for more than two months, and since then, HUNDREDS of individual efforts in the U.S. have popped up to offer humanitarian aid to the citizens of Ukraine.

But not all of them are simply "call now to donate" campaigns. This week, Brewery Vivant in Grand Rapids announced a support fund for the war-torn country. Starting April 28th, they'll have a new brew on tap, the Anyuta Rye Farmhouse Ale, made from Ukrainian style rye bread coming from another Grand Rapids business, Field & Fire Bakery.

A news release from the brewery described the beer:

Malt forward with aromas of fresh baked bread... a grain spiciness from the rye, a creamy mouthfeel and smooth finish.

The beer will help support a nonprofit that operates in Ukraine as a crisis relief project. In fact, the brewery has direct ties to Ukraine. Owner Jason Spaulding's grandmother grew up outside of Ukraine.

Brewing Vivant isn't the only area brewery aiding in the Ukrainian effort. Saugatuck Brewing recently tapped a Ukrainian Gold Ale (which I had last weekend... HIGHLY recommended). They actually collaborated with Ukrainian craft brewers right before the war started, with plans to work together directly, but that obviously changed.

Saugatuck went ahead and created the beer in early April, and a portion of all proceeds also go toward humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

So two of my favorite things, contributing to a good cause, AND I can get drunk doing it, downing local brews... thumbs up for me.