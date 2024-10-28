Michigan Brewery Partnering With Dungeons & Dragons for 20% ABV Beer

I'll be straight-up with you: I'm the biggest nerd you've never met who hasn't played Dungeons & Dragons. I enjoyed Stranger Things, I listen to a Dungeons & Dragons podcast daily and watch The Legend of Vox Machina from Critical Role.

Now I have one more Dungeons & Dragons-adjacent thing to enjoy that isn't the game itself.

(If you need a bard or barbarian, I know a guy)

Millions of people enjoy Dungeons & Dragons in some capacity. Even more people enjoy a nice adult beverage from time to time - why not combine the two?

A Michigan brewery answered the call and is now set to partner with Wizards of the Coast, one of the leading producers of Dungeons & Dragons content. New Holland Brewery is set to release a D20 Brew Bourbon Barrel Aged Stout and an Origin Mead Cask Bourbon Whiskey in partnership with their Dragon's Milk line in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons.

“Brewed with the same passion that fuels D&D adventures, Dragon’s Milk has a nationally renowned reputation as a bold, legendary beverage,” said Bret Vanderkamp, CEO and founder of New Holland Brewing Company in a press release. “Not only does our work with Hasbro allow us to honor D&D’s 50-year history, but it also underscores our shared values of creating savored moments and forging lasting friendships.”

The D20 Brew Bourbon Barrel Aged Stout, of course, gets its namesake from the famed 20-sided die players roll to decide their fate within the ever-changing stories in Dungeons & Dragons. The Dragons Milk stout is already a high-ABV beer, and at 20%, the D20 Brew is one of the highest-ABV brews ever produced by New Holland.

Both products will be available at select retailers, New Holland Brewing retail locations and online starting in November. Pre-sale orders have already begun.