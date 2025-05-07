Michigan Car Show Named Among Best in the Nation

Few places in the country can even hold a candle to the state of Michigan in the automotive industry. From innovations in the vehicles themselves to the roads they're driven on, Michigan led the way. Simply put, they don't call Detroit the Motor City for nothing.

But that's common knowledge. So too are the reputations of the many car shows hosted around the state each year. When the sun comes out for a few months, you start to see classic cars on the streets, many of which are featured in those very car shows.

Still, passion for automotives extends far beyond the Mitten State. So, while it's understandable that a top 10 list of the best car shows in the country can feature just Michigan car shows, you can bet at least one will make the cut.

One Detroit Car Show Named Among the Nation's Best

USA Today recently revealed the results for its Top 10 Car Shows nationwide. Voting was open to the public for weeks, and the results could have been a bit more favorable for Michigan. After all, just a few years ago, two shows made this list, both at a higher ranking.

Still, the Woodward Dream Classic cracked the list as the No. 8 best car show in America. This year marks the 30th consecutive year that some 40,000 classic cars and 1 million attendees will line a 16-mile stretch of Woodward Avenue as thousands of classic cars and custom vehicles are displayed and driven through the area.

This year's event is set for Saturday, August 16, from 9 AM to 9 PM and, as always, is completely free to attend. More information about the 2025 Woodward Dream Cruise car show can be found on their website.

