Mask Mandates are Changing at Michigan Casinos
Many Michigan casinos are updating their COVID-19 guidelines. See the updated list of which properties still require you to mask up before you roll the dice.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have their recommendations, but there are no longer any hard and fast rules for guests at Michigan casinos regarding masking. Some are governed by the state and others are run by independent Native American tribes. So, are any of the casinos still requiring you to play it safe?
Central Michigan
Soaring Eagle Casino | Mount Pleasant- No masking information on their website or Facebook page
Detroit
Greektown Casino | Detroit- Mask mandate lifted for fully vaccinated individuals on 2/17. Others will be provided with a free mask if they do not have one
MGM Grand | Detroit- Face masks are recommended but not currently required
Motor City Casino | Detroit- Masks are "strongly encouraged"
Northern Michigan
Leelenau Sands Casino | Sutton's Bay- Guests who have not been fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask
Little River Casino | Manistee- Masks not required
Odawa Casino | Petoskey/ Mackinac City- No mask mandate in place
Turtle Creek Casino | Traverse City- Based on the CDC’s current guidelines, any guest that has been fully vaccinated is not required to wear a mask during their visit. Guests that have not been fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask while on property.
Southwest Michigan
Firekeeper's Casino | Battle Creek- No mask requirement
Four Winds Casino | New Buffalo/ Hartford/ Dowagiac- Personal protective masks "highly recommended" but not required
Gun Lake Casino | Wayland- Masks are highly recommended for guests and team members, but are not required
Upper Peninsula
Bay Mills Resort & Casino | Brimley- No mask requirement as of March 1. Use of masks will be voluntary and available upon request
Island Resort & Casino | Bark River- Masks are required for employees and guests who are not fully vaccinated
Kewadin Casino | Sault Ste Marie/ St Ignace/ Christmas/ Hessel/ Manistique- Mask requirement dropped 2/17
Northern Waters Casino & Resort | Watersmeet- While fully vaccinated guests are no longer required to wear a mask, they ask that non-vaccinated players do mask up
Ojibwa Casino | Marquette/ Baraga- Fully vaccinated guests are not required ot wear a face covering
Sagaining Eagles Landing | Standish-No masking information on their website or Facebook page
