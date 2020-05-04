Michigan Casino To Ignore Closing Orders And Reopens This Week

The casinos in Michigan owned and operated by Native American tribes are not bound by state law. That means they can ignore the virus shutdown orders of the Governor. So far all have done so. But that changes this week. The popular Island Resort and Casino in the Upper Peninsula is announcing it will reopen on Wednesday. The resort is about 20 miles straight west of Escanaba in the south-central UP, barely 90 miles north of Green Bay Wisconsin. The resort is owned and operated by the Hannahville Indian Community. Tribal leaders say they have a well-planned safety and protection plan ready to go when they reopen the casino doors that will keep everyone safe and secure. Each entrance will be equipped with a staff member who will check the temperature of both employees and customers. Anyone who registers a temperature over 100 degrees will be refused entry. The casino will have face masks to hand out to guests if they want to wear one but that is not a requirement of entry. The tribal leaders say they will soon announce reopening dates for their on-site hotel and golf course.

