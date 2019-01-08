Michigan Cat Turns Up In Florida

A cat named Daisy went missing from it's Michigan home in October only to end up in Tampa, Florida.

The importance of microhipping your animals is clear according to ClickOnDetroit,

The cat was found in Florida thanks to a microchip. Apparently the cat followed a woman home in Tampa and the woman brought the cat to a veterinary office, where they were able to identify the owners. "We don’t know if he hitched a ride in a moving van or a snowbird took him down to Florida," cat owner and Dearborn resident Judy Sanborn wrote.

So, how on earth did this cat travel 1,200 miles between Halloween and Christmas?

The family created a gofundme to raise the money to bring Daisy back home. They exceeded their $500 goal by $75. Daisy is coming home to Michigan right meow!