This Adorable Michigan Cat is the Vice President We Deserve

While everyone is bickering and squabbling over a redundant presidential election campaign that has featured all the chaos of a cat-fight, one Michigan kitty is taking a stand.

In August, Morris the Cat, the legendary 9Lives spokescat, announced he'd be running for President of the United States of America - for the fourth time. Morris is running a paws-itively simple campaign that would bring joy and enrichment to every cat's life - and by proxy, their owners.

Get our free mobile app

Morris needed a running mate though, and so he looked to one of the most important swing states in this election, the great state of Michigan. He found a fellow orange kitty to help bolster his campaign. This Vice President is sure to bring in the votes for the cat-tastic duo.

Oscar the cat, an orange tabby who lives with his owner, Chuck, in Ann Arbor, won a national online vote to become Morris's running mate.

Chuck and Oscar were brought together in 2016 when Chuck took Oscar in as a stray kitten. After a quick checkup and snip at the Humane Society of Huron Valley, Chuck knew he'd found a friend worth keeping close.

Because Oscar won the online vote, he was entitled to two cash prizes. One is a $1,000 prize he can share with his pops. The other is a $35,000 donation from 9Lives to the Human Society of Huron Valley which will be presented on Election Day.

Meanwhile, Oscar and Morris will watch on as the votes come in to see if they can flip some states to Orange.

If you'd like to get to know Oscar on a more personal level (and see some adorable photos of the kitty) before considering him on your ballot, check out the deep dive MLive published here.