Michigan CEO’s Tell Governor To Open The State For Business

A number of state business owners are asking Governor Gretchen Whitmer to get the state opened back up again. The CEO’s hired a Michigan research firm to perform advance case reporting, and a law firm to assist in crafting the communication, and hand-delivering it to the Governor’s office. FOX 2 in Detroit reports the research done on behalf of the business owners shows that the state’s COVID-19 virus situation peaked last week and overall cases continue to decline. That data is in sync with a report from the highly regarded University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. The CEO’s are telling the Governor, Michigan’s business leaders and owners have the moxie to re-open and still maintain employee and public safety. The CEO’s are hitting hard at the Governor, claiming the data being used by the state to support closing orders is faulty, and not being revealed for open review. That alone they say casts more than a shadow of doubt over what the Governor is so far attempting to do, and why.

