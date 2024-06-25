Michigan Chef Aiming to Win National Award

A family-owned caterer in Battle Creek is on the doorstep of earning a national award. Pop's Family Kitchen is no stranger to winning, as they've taken home a few awards around the area over the years.

John “Chris” Capers has outlasted more than 50 other chefs in a national contest by renowned chef Carla Hall simply called "Favorite Chef". He now sits in the final five with only two days left to vote for him as the 2024 Favorite Chef.

Get our free mobile app

The winner of the contest gets the opportunity to cook with Carla Hall, a feature in Taste of Home Magazine and $25,000.

Capers told the competition he'd like to use the prize money to help better mobilize his kitchen.

"I've always wanted a pull-behind food trailer so I can travel all over and share my passion and love for food with as many people as I can. God has given me the gift to be able to chef, and feed people, No matter what, I'm going to be faithful to do just that."

Voting for the finalists ends Thursday, June 27, at 10 PM. You can vote for Capers once for free or donate for more votes at $1 per vote. If you cast your vote today, Tuesday, June 25, before midnight, your donated votes are doubled - $1 gives Capers two votes. Cast your votes here.

Capers started Pop's Family Kitchen in 2017 with soulful Tennessee barbeque options dominating the menu, complete with a made-from-scratch barbecue sauce recipe and dry rub to boot. Despite opening up their kitchen just seven years ago, Capers and his family have been productive members of the Battle Creek community for over 30 years.

You can find more information on Pop's Family Kitchen on their website here and on their Facebook page.

10 Top Rated Michigan Restaurants Now Ranked Best In The State According to Yelp, these top-rated restaurants in Michigan are the best in the state. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson