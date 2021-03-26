St. Julian Winery Is Making Vodka from Michigan Cherries

No, it's not cherry-flavored vodka- this is made from 100% Michigan cherries.

He gave us sweet cherry wine

So very fine

We'll drink it right down

Pass it all around

So stimulating, so intoxicating

Sweet cherry wine

(All day and night)

And everybody's gonna feel so fine

Drinking sweet cherry wine

Tommy James had a Top 10 hit in 1969 with "Sweet Cherry Wine." The song came just before "Crystal Blue Persuasion," and right after "Crimson and Clover." It's not sweet cherry wine, but cherry flavored vodka that is being bottled at St. Julian Winery in Paw Paw, just 50 miles northeast of James' hometown of Niles, Michigan.

As they are the longest-running winery in Michigan, you probably associate St. Julian with the nectar of the grape, but they also lay claim to the title of the state's oldest craft distillery. Leftover grapes from the wine-making process are used to create a grappa brandy. They also make another brandy blend from Chardonnay, Pinot Gris & Vidal Blanc grapes. Cherry and apple brandy flavors are in the shop too, and a rum, gin, and vodka made from grapes grown in the local vineyard. Michigan cherry vodka was the next logical step.

If you really have a sweet tooth, check out St. Julian's wine and Girl Scout cookie pairing event on April 22, and find out which wine goes best with Samoas, Do-Si-Dos, Lemon Ups, and Thin Mints. (No, "Boone's Farm" is not the correct answer.)

So, cue up some classic Michigan music- vintage Tommy James and uncork a bottle of vintage wine, or sip the flavorful new vodka on the rocks made in Michigan.

