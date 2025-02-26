Michigan is Finally Solving Its Chicken Tender Problem in 2025

You've likely seen the news that Raising Cane's is in the process of opening several locations across the state of Michigan. Detroit got its first location earlier this year; meanwhile, Portage just received news of a location coming soon.

It's expected that Raising Cane's will open 20 locations over the next decade, which is welcome news to chicken tender fans like myself.

Get our free mobile app

I've argued in the past that there are simply not enough quality chicken tender locations in Michigan. Popeyes has better fried chicken and Lee's is okay, but the top national chains being unavailable is borderline unacceptable.

With Raising Cane's locations popping up all over the state, it seems the state is at least taking a step in the right direction. After all, they aren't the only chain opening locations across the Mitten State.

Slim Chickens, a personal favorite, is set to open a total of 14 locations in the coming years after opening its first full-service location in Detroit back in January. Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Lansing are all expected to get locations soon as well.

While Michigan has long awaited the quality chicken tender experience these two chains offer, there is still one option that should join them in filling the state with top-tier chicken tender offerings: Zaxby's.

READ MORE: Iconic Seafood Restaurant Named the Best in Michigan

READ MORE: Iconic Seafood Restaurant Named the Best in Michigan

Unfortunately, there's no news of Zaxby's coming to Michigan anytime soon. Still, the national chain has nearly 1,000 locations in 21 states. Michiganders have been hoping to get a few locations for years as the chain continues to expand year after year.

Of course, those of us who have waited patiently for the likes of Raising Cane's and Slim Chickens to arrive in Michigan will be happy to at least have those two options to choose from.

Popular Chain Restaurants Michigan Needs Across The State It's a crime these chain restaurants aren't in Michigan. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison