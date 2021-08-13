Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Happens Labor Day Weekend

Ain't no thing like a delicious chicken wing. From plain to hot and spicy, and every flavor in between - you will find it and eat it at the Michigan Chicken Wing Festival. It is tough to beat a chicken wing and an ice cold beer. You can enjoy just that and much more at the festival.

Get our free mobile app

This fun and delicious event happens Labor Day Weekend and I have all the delicious details.

Where is the Michigan Chicken Wing Festival happening?

The event takes place at Adado Riverfront Park located at 300 North Grand Avenue in Lansing.

Dates and times

Saturday, September 4th - 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Sunday September 5th - 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM

How much is it to attend?

There are several packages to choose from at various price points and they are as follow,

VIP - Wings+Beer+Wine - $55 must be 21+ to purchase - Advance Purchase Only

Tokens for 10 wing samples at wing zone

8 drink tokens for beer/wine/hard cider drink samples

Access to premium beer, wine, and hard cider

1-hour early park entry & VIP access to vendors

Lanyard ID with a goody bag

Giveaway drawing ticket

Access to VIP Tent and area near the stage

Admission to the festival with live music, games, inflatables and more

VIP - Wings & More - $45 must be 21+ to purchase - Advance Purchase Only

Tokens for 10 wing samples @ wing zone

2 drink tokens for beer/wine/hard Cider samples

5 drink tickets for non-alcoholic drinks

1-hour early park entry & VIP access to vendors

Lanyard ID

Giveaway drawing ticket

Access to VIP Tent and area near the stage

Admission to the festival with live music, games, inflatables and more

G A - Wings+Beer+hard cider - $35 must be 21+ to purchase - Advance Purchase Only

3 drink tokens for beer/hard cider samples

ID Lanyard

Giveaway drawing ticket

Admission to the festival with live music, games, inflatable and more

Tokens for 8 wing samples at wing zone

TICKETS: LEVEL 2 - at Ticket Booth Only

General Admission adults $5 before 4:00 PM, $15 after

Kids 12 and under free with adult ticket purchase. 13 years of age and up, $5. No free wing or drink samples.

Wings will be available for purchase from vendors

General seating is not provided. You are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating

Will there be entertainment?

Yes there will be. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival features a main stage featuring musical acts from all genres, live entertainment, pro wrestling, a kids zone with inflatables, a game trailer, community empowerment vendors, a health and wellness pavilion, giveaways, a VIP beer and wine refreshment tent, a chicken wing eating contest and a people's choice vendor contest, where one lucky winner is crown the Michigan Chicken Wing Festival King or Queen. This fun and exciting event has something for everyone.

Here is to a fun and chicken wing filled holiday weekend.

12 'Salads' That You'll Find at a Midwestern Get-Together [LIST] Whether it's a bbq, family reunion, or graduation party, there are some staple foods that Midwesterners usually have when they gather together.

Most of those foods have salad in the name...and some of them even have lettuce!