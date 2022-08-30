Michigan Child Gets Shocked By Downed Power Line at a Playground
The thunderstorms across Michigan the past few days have taken down power lines throughout the state. An 8-year-old has been shocked at a Michigan playground.
Down Power Lines
Thunderstorms hit Michigan pretty hard Sunday and Monday leaving many residents around the state temporarily out of power.
What makes downed power lines so dangerous is even if they are not sparking or humming, the fallen lines can still electrocute you if you touch them or the ground nearby. What most people don't know is the downed line can actually energize other nearby objects like fences, water pipes, buildings, bushes, and even trees.
Just as a lightning strike is unpredictable, so is a downed power line. Unlike fire that you can see, electricity is often undetectable by the naked eye. This is why when a car hits a telephone pole and knocks it down, you shouldn't just run for help, call it in and let the professionals take control who are trained to deal with downed power lines.
Michigan 8-Year-Old Shocked by Downed Power Line
Fox 17 reported that an 8-year-old child from Warren was shocked by a live power line at a playground near McKenley Elementary School Tuesday morning around 9 a.m.
The young boy apparently grabbed a wire that was dangling 4 feet off the ground and was shocked with 4800 volts. The boy was rushed to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition.
This is just one day after a 14-year-old girl died from electrocution from a downed power line that thunderstorms knocked down in Monroe on Monday.
Parents, please remind your children about the dangers of downed power lines. Keep them inside if you know you live near or where your child may travel near downed power lines until they are repaired.