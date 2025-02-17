Many consumers would be a bit shocked to know that eating at a sit-down restaurant chain isn't as expensive as it used to be. We, comparatively speaking.

Many restaurants in of the Applebee's variety aren't much more expensive than the average fast food joint these days. They may not be quite as fast, but the food is generally better, both in taste and nutrition.

If you have some patience and a long lunch break, you may be able to save some money on your next meal in Michigan by visiting one of the 22 locations in the state of America's most affordable restaurant.

Finanze Buzz took a look at some of America's most affordable restaurants and ranked them from cheapest to more expensive. Chili's came out as the winner since and appetizer, entree, and a drink can be had for as little as $10.99.

Chili's is an easy restaurant to sleep on. They don't necessarily specialize in anything outside of "typical bar and grill food". That said, you can go to Chili's every day of the work week for lunch and not have the same meal while also not breaking the bank. That's sort of the restaurant's whole appeal.

Restaurants like Chili's and Applebee's (which ranked 3rd behind Panda Express, by the way) have a strange reputation of being too casual (and in some circles, cheap) for a romantic date option and too family-friendly for individuals or bar buddies. A lot of people seemingly look at these restaurants and don't know who they are for.

READ MORE: Michigan McDonald's Soon Serving New Item and Old Favorite

Still, when both are considered more affordable than typical fast-food places like Taco Bell (13th on the list) and McDonald's (9th on the list), a lonely lunch trip to Chili's doesn't sound so bad. Why pay the same or similar price for a burger from McDonald's when you can get something that looks and tastes better at Chili's is the mindset they're going for.

All of Chili's Michigan locations can be seen here. Finanze Buzz's article ranking the 15 most affordable restaurants in America can be seen here.

