Michigan City Poised for a Huge Comeback in 2025

You already know the city in question is Detroit. The Motor City has been climbing back over the past few years trying to reclaim its former glory.

In many ways, the city is mirroring the Detroit Lions. The city has seemingly taken on the "Detroit vs. The World" attitude while embracing the grit and pride of the hometown team. The Lions are easily one of the best franchises in the NFL right now and a lot of that comes from the mind and willpower of head coach Dan Campbell.

But it's not just because the Lions are great or that the other Detroit pro sports teams are experiencing their own revivals. The country is taking notice of what's happening in The D with great interest.

Finance Buzz released an article detailing 12 cities across the nation and at the top of the list was Detroit thanks to the culture of the proud city and low costs of living.

But the first population growth in 70 years, the hard work of local leaders and huge political projects are the true notions of the revitalization within the city. It's slow progress, sure, but it's tangible. Detroit is making its comeback on vibes alone, there's real work going into it that is paying off a little at a time.

Of course, there is still significant progress to be made, and not all of the issues in Detroit will be solved by the end of 2025. Pollution, infrastructure, and crime remain problem points that weigh down the city's progress. Rome wasn't built in a night and Detroit isn't revitalized just 10 years removed from bankruptcy.

Still, the city is buzzing and the state of Michigan - and much of the country - is rooting for them.

