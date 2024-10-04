One Michigan City No One Should Ever Retire To

Most people understandably don't want to retire in Michigan. The cold weather for half the year can be tough on old bones and the activities, for many, aren't as attractive as a place like Florida.

Snowbirds have their reputations, but they do have to set themselves up to be able to pull off a cross-country retirement. As everyone knows, retirement is expensive and where you retire to can raise or lower the ticket price.

Of course, those expenses can be overlooked a bit if the place you're retiring to can be fulfilling and fun. No one wants to be bored in retirement.

There are a few places in Michigan that are better for retirees than you may expect. In fact, the state was recently named one of the best states to retire to in the entire country. However, if you are going to spend your days post-employment in the Mitten State, there is one city you should avoid calling home.

According to Finance Buzz, which ranked the top 10 cities in the Midwest no one should be retiring to, one Michigan city came in at the very top of the list.

Rochester, a Detroit suburb, topped the list for simply being too expensive..

Despite the state boasting a below-average cost of living, Rochester can't say the same. According to Payscale via Finance Buzz, Rochester's grocery and housing costs as well as the city's overall cost of living are all above the national average.

While Rochester may be a poor choice based solely on finances, there are plenty of similar places in Michigan, especially in the Detroit suburbs, that can accommodate an affordable and fun retirement. Those places are listed below.

