Michigan City Ranked as One of America’s Least Happy

Times are tough right now for a lot of people. But for a lot of people, times have seemingly always been tough.

While there is certainly a significant amount of state pride among Michiganders, plenty of folks in the Mitten State find themselves consistently unhappy. From financial security to city infrastructure, when key elements to a comfortable life are missing, happiness seems a long way away.

That's why it isn't at all surprising that one of the least happy cities in all of America is the Motor City, Detroit.

WalletHub recently published a study that ranked the 182 largest cities in America from happiest to least happy and Detroit nearly took the 'bottom' spot for most unhappy. That ranking, instead, went to Cleveland.

The similarities between Cleveland and Detroit are somewhat ignored due to the persistent rivalry between Michigan and Ohio, but their differences in this study aren't too far apart. Michigan ranked next-to-last in income and employment while Cleveland did take the bottom spot for community and environment. Meanwhile, Detroit ranked No. 177 for emotional and psychological well-being while Cleveland was just one spot ahead at No. 176.

Wallet Hub highlighted a handful of finer points in the study which also saw Detroit take last place for adequate-sleep rate and separation and divorce. Somewhat surprisingly, Cleveland didn't rank last in any of the finer categories.

Of course, Detroit wasn't the only Michigan city included on the list. Grand Rapids landed in the top half among the happiest cities at No. 55, leaving plenty of room for improvement. Grand Rapids ranked No. 19 for income and employment as well as community and environment. Where Grand Rapids really needs to improve is emotional and psychological well-being, where the city ranked No. 83.

To see the full study and where other notable cities landed in the rankings, check out WalletHub's article here.

