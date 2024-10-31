Michigan City Shafted in Top Pizza Cities List

Usually when I'm looking for rankings, lists and studies to write about and Michigan is left out I just move on to the next one. Usually, it's not that big of a deal because there are plenty of topics and trends to uncover and discuss that are (hopefully) entertaining and informative enough for you, the audience.

But this list held an egregious omission that must be walked up and down Woodward Avenue as Detroiters pour shame all over it.

Get our free mobile app

We here in Michigan love our pizza. It doesn't have to be Detroit-style, but this state knows good pizza. The guy famous for rating quality pizza graduated from our state's most prestigious university. There are tons of local and regional chain pizza joints that are exceptional compared to the rest.

But Finance Buzz didn't care to agree. When they released a list of the 9 "best" cities for top-tier pizza, they failed to mention Michigan in any capacity.

They did mention Detroit-style pizza - when placing Denver at No. 8. Really? Denver?

We're a humble bunch in Michigan with a ton of pride in what we do well, just as Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell would like us to be. Your list is fine to begin with Chicago and New York City as first and second on the list. And hey, props to New Haven and the entire state of Connecticut at No. 3 - they've got great pies too by all accounts. But somewhere in the next five cities, Detroit deserves a mention that doesn't involve Denver, Colorado.

Whether you grab a slice from the famed Fredi the Pizza Man's oven or grab a Detroit-style deep dish from Buddy's or Jets - you're getting a fantastic pie that deserves recognition.

Flamz Pizzeria, Michigan & Trumbull, Mootz Pizzeria & Bar, Pie Sci Pizza and Supino Pizzeria are some of the many Detroit-area pizza joints that anyone and everyone who claims to enjoy "top-tier" pizza should give a shot at least once.

READ MORE: Check Out this Lord of the Rings-Inspired Michigan Pizza Joint

READ MORE: Check Out this Lord of the Rings-Inspired Michigan Pizza Joint

Put some respect on Detroit's pizza game. And for that matter, all of Michigan. Some of the very best are listed below.