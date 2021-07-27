Michigan Colleges Teaching Programs Failing Their Students

What exactly are the teaching programs in Michigan’s Colleges and Universities teaching? Many of us critical thinkers thought there may be many things they are being taught that have very little to do with teaching, could this be the proof?

The Detroit Free Press is reporting about many students who graduate from Michigan Colleges and Universities in their teaching programs are failing the state’s licensing examination. There are currently 46 teacher training programs in the state of Michigan. Some of them are doing well while others not so well.

Get our free mobile app

Here are some quick facts according to the National Council on Teacher Quality, a nonprofit advocacy group:

7% of prospective teachers never passed the exam for elementary school teachers between 2015 and 2018,

Failure rates for more than a dozen Michigan college programs were greater than 20%

There are a few Michigan college programs that have more than 20% of their students who need to take the licensing exam 3 times or more

The Detroit Free Press reported the following Universities with the highest first attempt pass rates include:

University of Michigan (94%)

Michigan State University (87%)

Saginaw Valley State University (86%)

Grand Valley State University (83%).

The programs with the lowest first attempt pass rates included:

Oakland University (70%)

Ferris State University (68%)

Wayne State University (61%)

University of Michigan, Dearborn (59%)

They report that the statewide average was 79%.

The question appears to be what are they actually teaching the hopeful future teachers. I believe I have a good idea.