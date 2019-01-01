Michigan Community Helps Service Members During Gov. Shutdown

The government shutdown continues to have an impact on the men and women who serve in the U.S. Coast Guard, though they remain on the job. While funding was found to get the coast guard their paychecks through Monday, their next pay day remains up in the air.

Business owners and members of the Traverse City community joined together to make sure those serving the area with the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City have free groceries if needed through monetary and food donations, according to Up North Live. An account has been set up at the city’s Bayside Market for members of the area Coast Guard to draw from for things they need, with the exception of alcohol, when they present their coast guard id. Once those funds run out, a 25% discount will be given to those service members through the remainder of the government shutdown.