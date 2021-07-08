Michigan Congressmen and Women Can Work Together, Some Times

These days we must always look for bipartisanship within our politics. We do not find it often and sometimes when we find it, it is not good for the American people.

The following is a good example of bipartisanship and we will now see if Biden was a person of his word when he said he will seek bipartisanship and reward it. Yesterday 75 congressmen and women signed a letter and sent it to Biden to encourage him to open our international border with Canada. They do state that we should take a "science-based, data-driven steps", which does leave a lot of wiggle room.

Six of the 75 House of Representatives who signed the letter are from Michigan. Those are U.S. Reps. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township; Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township; Lisa McClain, R-Bruce Township; Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, and John Moolenaar, R-Midland.

The Lansing State Journal reported that in that letter they wrote:

"The efficacy of vaccines has prompted the Canadian (health officials) to issue guidance recommending that government-mandated quarantines for fully vaccinated travelers be discontinued and that border restrictions evolve to reflect improving conditions…Similarly, guidance from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) is clear that fully vaccinated travelers may safely resume travel."

There are a lot of people who have lost their job due to the closure and $100’s of billions in economic activity. Even worse adult children were unable to visit their parents who live in either country.

According to the U.S. and Canadian government data approximately 67% of Americans and Canadians have received at least one shot of the vaccine. With approximately 48% of Americans and 27% of Canadians fully vaccinated.

Will Biden live up to his campaign promise and listen to and act on this bipartisan request?

Time will soon tell.

