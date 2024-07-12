Shocker, This Stadium Was Named the Coolest in Michigan

Avert your eyes Michigan State Spartans fans, it's not Spartan Stadium.

Still, there's room to argue among the great stadiums in the state of Michigan. The state has a storied history with the likes of the Silverdome, Joe Louis Arena and Tiger Field. Even still, Ford Field and Comerica Park hold their own rather well.

But as was the case for most states across the country, the conversation for the coolest stadium in the state comes down to college football stadiums.

Again, Michigan has some strong contenders. Spartan Stadium has its own aura while Waldo Stadium and Rynearson Stadium are incredibly unique.

But one stadium stands tall above the rest in the Mitten State, even if the field sits below ground level. Finance Buzz named the coolest stadium in each state, and their decision for Michigan likely wasn't too difficult: Michigan Stadium.

The Big House was built in 1927 and today stands as the largest stadium in America with a seating capacity of 107,601. That capacity didn't stop Michigan Stadium from hosting the American football world record of 115,109 fans packed in to see the Wolverines host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2013.

If you think that record is something, Michigan Stadium has hosted 24 of the 25 most-attended games in college football history. Eat your heart out Beaver Stadium, Ohio Stadium and Kyle Field.

"The hole that Yost dug, Crisler paid for, Canham carpeted, and Schembechler fills every cotton-pickin' Saturday afternoon", as dubbed by longtime Wolverine announcer Bob Ufer, the stadium has hosted at minimum 100,000 fans at each home game dating back to November 8, 1975.

The list of reasons why Michigan Stadium is the coolest stadium not only in Michigan but in the entire country is a long one, and not soon to be outdone by any other building any time soon.

