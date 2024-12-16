Michigan is Home to the Country’s Best Ice Skating Rink

It's beginning to look a lot like, well, you know.

Everywhere you go in Michigan, folks are looking for the net gift or the next holiday event to boost up their Christmas spirit. Considering the snow and ice that has covered most of the state in recent weeks, surely enjoying a few frozen activities should be on the holiday to-do list too.

Get our free mobile app

Of course, ice skating fits perfectly into that category, and it's something plenty of Michiganders and tourists enjoy doing this time of year. Lucky for them, the best ice skating rink in the country is right here in the Mitten State, as it should.

USA Today recently released the winner of the 10 Best Skating Rinks in America and the people chose The Rink at Campus Martius Park in Detroit.

The rink is in a great location under the shadow of the city skyline in the heart of downtown and brings in skaters from in and out of state, from amateurs clinging to the walls to Olympians and hobbyists flourishing across the center of the ice.

If you're like me and haven't made it out, it's a reasonably priced experience with long hours to give everyone a chance to enjoy the ice. Just keep in mind that you're likely to join a crowd. The rink is large enough to hold 1,000 skaters at a time.

READ MORE: Hey Michigan, How Old is Too Old to Sit on Santa's Lap?

READ MORE: Hey Michigan, How Old is Too Old to Sit on Santa's Lap?

The rink will be open until March 2, though the hours of availability do drastically change on starting on January 6. For more information on the rink, or to purchase tickets in advance, visit their website here.