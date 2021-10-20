After battling COVID-19 twice, Devlyn Kuehl couldn't wait to marry his longtime girlfriend. So Devlyn and Laurie tied the knot in the hospital, with medical staff serving as officiants.

Devlyn and Laurie have been together for about three and a half years. The Kuehls tell Fox 47 that they've been trying to get married for two years, but COVID-19 restrictions forced them to delay their nuptials multiple times.

Devlyn got sick and then recovered from COVID-19 earlier this year. He opted not to get the COVID-19 vaccine, assuming that his body's antibodies would prevent him from contracting the disease again.

After getting COVID a second time, he offered a little advice about vaccinations.

“Go ahead and get it, because if you get it you won’t be as sick," he said. "It’s not fun, I’ve been on a ventilator, I’ve been just out of my mind not knowing where I was at, didn’t recognize anybody. It was miserable."

Donning t-shirts that read "bride" and "groom," Laurie and Devlyn said their I dos inside Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Patient care technicians served as flower girls and ring bearers and Devlyn's doctor was able to attend the ceremony.

Laurie has no regrets about marrying her sweetheart in such an unusual venue.

“Do what you want to do, don’t wait," she said. "We’ve been waiting because we thought we wanted a big wedding and we wanted everyone to be a part of it but obviously every time we tried to plan things, things didn’t go the way we wanted them to so it's just important that we're together and that's it."

