Reunited, and it feels so good. Feel free to make fun of me if you're too young to get the reference. (And if you do get it, you'll have that song going through your head all day.)

A Michigan couple has finally been reunited after battling and recovering from COVID-19 in separate hospitals.

David and Charlunda Thompson from Inkster have been married for 20 years. They both got sick and started showing symptoms of coronavirus in March. Charlunda was hospitalized immediately at Beaumond Hospital in Dearborn. David was home just a short time before being admitted to Beaumont Wayne.

Why were the Thompsons sent to different hospitals? We can only speculate that hospital capacity was a factor, as coronavirus hit the Metro Detroit area especially hard.

Charlunda was on a ventilator for two weeks. David struggled without his wife by his side.

"At times I felt like I just wanted to give up because it was just too difficult to breathe," he tells Fox 2.

After she was able to breathe on her own, Charlunda had to go to a rehabilitation center in Grand Rapids. She had issues with muscle atrophy due to lying in bed on the ventilator for so long.

Finally, after weeks apart and weeks of recovery, David and Charlunda were able to be with each other once again.