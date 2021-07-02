Michigan Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Chris Hansen, He Responds on Instagram

Getty Images for Samsung

Chris Hansen has made his name by catching those breaking the law, but now he's on the other side after a Shiawassee County courtroom issued a warrant for his arrest.

Let's not get out of control with the, "Why don't you have a seat over there" jokes. Hansen isn't wanted for breaking the law in any malicious or dangerous kind of way. Hansen failed to respond to a subpoena issued by the Shiawassee County Prosecuting Attorney about a sting operation from back in October. Hansen was involved in the sting operation that was lead by the Genesee County Sheriff's GHOST team.

Get our free mobile app

Hansen has had his run-ins with the law over the last few years, but this warrant has nothing to do with any of that. Hansen worked with the GHOST team to conduct a sting in Genesee and Shiawassee Counties. The warrant was issued because Hansen had been asked to return discovery materials to an attorney representing one of the men busted in the sting.

Hansen has responded to the warrant on his Instagram account, basically calling this entire thing a big misunderstanding.

Hansen has confirmed that he is working to get the issue resolved, but there is no word if it will involve a trip back to Michigan.

Overall this is probably a pretty simple fix for Hansen, but with the issues he's had recently, this is definitely not the headlines he wanted to see. If there ends up being more to the case, we'll keep you updated.

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Michigan

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Michigan using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.
Filed Under: chris hansen, ghost
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top