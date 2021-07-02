Michigan Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Chris Hansen, He Responds on Instagram

Chris Hansen has made his name by catching those breaking the law, but now he's on the other side after a Shiawassee County courtroom issued a warrant for his arrest.

Let's not get out of control with the, "Why don't you have a seat over there" jokes. Hansen isn't wanted for breaking the law in any malicious or dangerous kind of way. Hansen failed to respond to a subpoena issued by the Shiawassee County Prosecuting Attorney about a sting operation from back in October. Hansen was involved in the sting operation that was lead by the Genesee County Sheriff's GHOST team.

Hansen has had his run-ins with the law over the last few years, but this warrant has nothing to do with any of that. Hansen worked with the GHOST team to conduct a sting in Genesee and Shiawassee Counties. The warrant was issued because Hansen had been asked to return discovery materials to an attorney representing one of the men busted in the sting.

Hansen has responded to the warrant on his Instagram account, basically calling this entire thing a big misunderstanding.

Hansen has confirmed that he is working to get the issue resolved, but there is no word if it will involve a trip back to Michigan.

Overall this is probably a pretty simple fix for Hansen, but with the issues he's had recently, this is definitely not the headlines he wanted to see. If there ends up being more to the case, we'll keep you updated.