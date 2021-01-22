Where Michigan Ranks In Terms Of COVID-19 Safety

As we come up on a full year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, we guess a positive here is that there has been almost a whole year of facts and figures to look at and determine how to move forward.

We are lucky enough to have a vaccine now going around and, whatever side of the fence you are in terms of what you think about it, it truly is a true testament to how far our science and technology has come along that they were able to get it out there.

Of course, when handling of the virus is up to the states and their administrations for the most part, that means there is going to be lots of variation as far as what's open, regulations, etc...

That's why WalletHub decided to take a look into where the "Safest States During COVID-19" are here in America.

To come to these conclusions, WalletHub looked at all 50 states (and D.C.) and compared them across five different metrics: "the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated."

Based on the data sets, WalletHub determined the "safest" state is, unsurprisingly, Alaska while the "least safe" state is Arizona.

So where does Michigan fall?

Well, we here in the Mitten are just shy of the top 10, coming in as the 13th "safest" state!

Not too shabby, right?

To read up more on the methodology and results of this study, CLICK HERE.

As the vaccine continues to roll out here in Michigan, we can only hope this nightmare will be behind us all soon but until then we do have restaurants being on track to reopen for indoor dining on February 1st to look forward to!

