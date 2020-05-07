Michigan Creates Stay Home/Stay Well Initiative to Curb Suicides

You can tell people are stressed. All across our state workers have been assaulted and one killed for asking people to wear a mask. Click here to see the madness.

The State of Michigan has created a Mental Health resource site called Stay Home/Stay Well. It offers assistance in a number of areas including substance abuse and mental health options. If you are struggling, please check out all the help you can get.

The executive director of the Lansing-based Michigan chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness called the pandemic "a perfect storm for suicide."

The high number of deaths, social isolation and economic disruption could lead people with a mental health issue to take their own life. A mental health provider estimated suicides will jump 32 percent in Michigan this year due to COVID-19.