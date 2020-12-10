How embolden are the Democrats these days? Embolden enough to go on Facebook and through a Facebook Live Video threaten Trump Supporters.

In that Facebook live video, a Democrat Michigan state representative Cynthia Johnson issued a warning to all Trump supporters and told those who she called “soldiers” to “make them pay”. In that video clip she said:

“So this is just a warning to you Trumpers. Be careful. Walk lightly. We ain’t playing with you. Enough of the shenanigans. Enough is enough. And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right. Be in order. Make them pay.”

Who are these soldiers she is calling to action, we do not know?

What does she mean when she asks them to “do it right”, we do not know.

What does she mean when she states “be in order”, we do not know.

What is she asking the soldier's to do to “make them pay”, we do not know.

She refuses to answer any questions. Perhaps Michigan House Minority leader state Representative Democrat Christine Greig should call her in for an immediate meeting and get answers to those questions.

Perhaps Michigan residents should contact Rep. Greig via email at ChristineGreig@house.mi.gov or call her office at 517-373-1793 and ask her to get to the bottom of this. In my opinion, Cynthia Johnson should be immediately removed from her office, if not this month then she should not be allowed to be seated in the next session. They would only need a simple majority vote to not allow her to be seated in the next session.

In a new video that can be found on The Right Scoop website, Johnson sent another message to these “soldiers”. In her new unhinged video, she called these soldiers, “soldiers of Christ, soldiers against racism, soldiers for black and brown people who are being mistreated”. She went on to ask them to ‘rise up’.

Is she attempting to start a civil war or perhaps a race war because the left believes only white people support Trump?

Her threats were not taken lightly by Michigan’s Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and he tweeted:

“Threats to Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American. They’re even more unbecoming of an elected official. Rep. CA Johnson has been stripped of her committees and we’re looking into further disciplinary action as the proper authorities conduct their investigation.”

Speaker Chatfield and Speaker-elect Jason Wentworth released the following letter:

Ms. Johnson seems to be a very unstable person, a person who should not hold any position at any level of government.

Perhaps the FBI should investigate these threats and bring charges against her if warranted.

Will the Democratic minority leader Representative Christine Greig stand up and do the right thing? Will she and other Democrats agree she should be removed from her office and then actually remove her?

Of course not, in a statement issued yesterday House Minority Leader Christine Greig, D-Farmington, and Leader-elect Donna Lasinski, D-Scio Township called Johnson’s comments "regrettable" while calling for an end to divisive political rhetoric that her Party has been pursuing for years. In that statement reported in the Detroit Free Press, they wrote:

"It is regrettable that her comments have led to the unintended consequence of adding further tension. It’s incumbent upon every elected official to be mindful of the impact of our words, especially in a moment of national tension and crisis"

Apparently, these Democratic leaders do not believe she should have any consequences for her threats on the lives of President Trump supporters. They actually criticized the actions to remove Johnson from her committees, saying it:

"illustrates that the Republicans prioritize partisan politics and political theater over healing the wounds of division, preserving the well-being of the Legislature as an institution, protecting the safety of members, and acting on the needs of the people of Michigan."

The actions and words of House Minority Leader Christine Greig, D-Farmington, and Leader-elect Donna Lasinski certainly illustrates their unwillingness to put the lives of Americans above their own partisan politics.

What does Ms. Johnson have to say about it, she said she does not regret what she said.

The actions and words of Minority Leader Christine Greig, D-Farmington, Leader-elect Donna Lasinskiis and Johnson are shameful but I expected no less from this current Democratic Party today.

