Michigan Democratic Party Questions Why Parents Think They Should Have A Say In Their Childs Education

On Saturday the Democratic Party of Michigan posted the following on their official Facebook page:

Not sure where this 'parents-should-control-what-is-taught-in-schools-because-they-are-our-kids' is originating, but parents do have the option to send their kids to a hand-selected private school at their own expense if this is what they desire The purpose of public education in public schools is not to teach kids only what parents want them to be taught. It is to teach them what society needs them to know. The client of the public school is not the parent, but the entire community, the public.

I have always said that eventually, the leftist in the Democratic Party will eventually show their cards if you look hard enough. In this case, you did not have to look hard enough they just put it all out there. I am amazed at how emboldened these people are to think they could get away with such behavior, language, thought and disdain for parents.

First of all the clients of the schools are not the community but the parents of the children who often are forced to attend these public schools due to money constraints.

Second, who decides “what society needs them to know”. Some liberal bureaucrat who wants to teach them equity and not equality, social justice and not fairness, racism and not to see only the color of a person skin, hate not love. No, it is the clients of the public schools along with people in the community who decide what their children should be taught.

Third, yes “parents do have the option to send their kids to a hand-selected private school”. That is why everyone should be in favor of our tax dollars following the child wherever the parent decides to send their children for education. The tax dollars should not be automatically sent to a public school that is not serving the needs of the parents or the community like many today.

When the Michigan Democratic Party saw the pushback they were receiving for their post they decided, two days later, to delete it from existence. They did post the following on their Facebook page:

We have deleted a post that ignored the important role parents play—and should play—in Michigan public schools…Parents need to have a say in their children’s education, end of story. The post does not reflect the views of Michigan Democrats and should not be misinterpreted as a statement of support from our elected officials or candidates.

If “the post does not reflect the views of Michigan Democrats” why would the Michigan Democratic Party post those beliefs and words on the Michigan Democratic Party’s official Facebook page?

I hope more Michiganders open their eyes to what the Michigan Democratic Party is, believes and pushes for. It is time we take back our children’s education from these people who look down on parents and have such disdain for them.