Michigan Democrats Do Not Want Children To Take State Standardized Testing This Year

We know that many on the left are against the school’s opening this upcoming school year for on-site instructions. They state they are concerned for the safety of the teachers and students concerning the COVID-19 virus.

The problem they have is the science is against them. During a Buck Institute Webinar streamed on July 14, Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield stated

Threat Of Suicide, Drugs, Flu To Youth ‘Far Greater’ Than Covid

He went on to state:

“I think it is important to try to be factual as we go through this...When we look at, right now, the mortality of this particular COVID virus, in the first almost 218,000 people we looked at February to July, there was 52 individuals under the age of 18. And if I recollect, about 35 were actually school age. Some of them were younger than school age. We’re looking critically at those individuals. And, you know, clearly, there’s an increase in comorbidities related to significant medical conditions...But I think that’s important because what that means, actually, is the risk per 100,000, so far, you know, into the outbreak, six months into it, is, in fact, that we’re looking at about .1 per 100,000. So another way to say that, it’s one in a million"

According to CDC.gov,:

"The risk of complications for healthy children is higher for flu compared to COVID-19. However, infants and children with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for both flu and COVID-19.”

The Democrats, teachers, and school Superintendents who are closing down in-classroom instruction do want the children to take online instruction where both teachers and children will be safe at home.

We are told that the children will not be cheated out of their education and I certainly would hope that to be true.

Now we find out via an article in MLive that Democrat state Representatives and Senators are looking to cancel stated standardized testing for the upcoming school year. That being said I believe they might actually think that the child will be cheated out of the level of education we Michigan residents pay for.

MLive reports that:

“state Sen. Dayna Polehanki, D-Livonia, and Rep. Sheryl Kennedy, D-Davison, a group of House and Senate Democrats introduced a plan last week to lift state assessment requirements for students for the upcoming academic year, including the M-STEP, the Kindergarten Readiness Exam, the PSAT, the Michigan Merit Exam and the screening test for third-grade reading.”

If they truly believed that online/virtual instruction was not cheating the children out of a good education would they ask for state standardized testing and teacher evaluations to be canceled?

