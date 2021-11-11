Michigan as we all know is an amazing state to enjoy all seasons and now that we are approaching winter, hunters are getting ready to get out, get some fresh air and maybe even put some high protein meals on the table,

Some folks of course also getting ready to do some ice fishing. I have been fishing all my life but have never tried ice fishing and would love to. To be honest, I have never been hunting either, but again would love to give it a try.

Get our free mobile app

Well check this out, upper Michigan hunters will have new regulations when they venture into the woods this season.

Here Is What You Need To Know

According to uppermichiganssource.com and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Cody Smith, there are a few changes hunters should be aware of. “Universal antlerless license is going to be applicable across the entire state for those areas that do not have a restricted take,” Smith says of one of the notable changes to hunting rules.

What does this mean for UP hunters? It means most of them won’t need to apply for a license to hunt antlerless deer in certain areas. “You don’t have to apply for a private land-use tag or a public land-use tag like you had to in the past,” Smith adds.

Here is the deal, Hunters use to have to apply for a universal access permit last summer to hunt in the midwest and Mideast areas and they were only allowed to take one animal.

Balazs Kovacs

So now if you get a deer you now have the choice to report it to the DNR online. I guess other states have been doing this for quite a while, Wisconsin being the closest one.

More Info Is Available

You can still report in person at one of the 9 deer check stations in the UP. To find a station near you, visit the Michigan DNR online.

For all the changes and all, you need to know about this season’s hunting, check out the Michigan hunting digest.

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world

50 of Michigan's "Must-Drive" Roads Gas up the car, grab those road munchies and a roadtrip partner that you can trust, and head out on some of Michigan's most unique roads and routes. Make sure you take lots of photos and video!