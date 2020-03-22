Michigan Dine-in Restaurant, Bar Closure Extended To Mid-April

The closing of restaurants and bars in Michigan to customers dining in has been extended to through Monday, April 13th. Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the order on Sunday.

It was less than a week ago that Gov. Whitmer ordered restaurants and bars to close to dine-in service, but this extension follows numbers on coronavirus in the state on the rise, topping 1,000 cases on Sunday.

Many establishments in Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, and surrounding areas have remained open to delivery and carry-out service amidst the shutdown.

On Saturday, Governor Whitmer announced that all salons (nail, hair, tattoo, massage, etc.) must close their doors until Monday, April 13th as well. She also announced on Saturday that the ban on gatherings of more than 50 people did not apply to churches, although many places of worship have continued to hold virtual or online services using Facebook or their websites.

Several states around the country have ordered a shelter-in-place, but Governor Whitmer has continued to stress that she does not believe that that is necessary in Michigan.