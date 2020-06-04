Michigan DNR Announces Opening Dates For Campgrounds & More

Michigan's Department of Natural Resources has announced the opening dates for state-managed campgrounds, harbors, and other outdoor spaces.

As Michigan moves to Stage 4 of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s MI Safe Start plan, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced its official opening dates for state park and state forest campgrounds, state harbors and other DNR-managed outdoor spaces, just in time for summer.

Most state parks, state-managed trails, and boating access sites stayed open to provide local opportunities to get outdoors safely. Behind the scenes, the DNR has remained busy preparing for the eventual reopening of its sites.

We are excited to open up these resources to visitors again. We can identify with the passion and enthusiasm people have for these beautiful outdoor spaces, especially during the warmer months, and we’re working hard to make sure everything is ready. ~Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division

Official opening dates include:

Dispersed camping on state-managed lands, which allows for greater social distancing and does not involve shared restroom or shower facilities, resumed on May 29.

Camping at the state’s more than 140 rustic state forest campgrounds and overnight stays in DNR-managed harbors resume Wednesday, June 10.

Camping, overnight lodging facilities, day-use shelters, and sanitation stations (commonplace to dispose of recreation vehicle wastewater) in state parks and recreation areas reopen Monday, June 22 . Please note that a handful of campgrounds have extended closures due to construction that was delayed due to the COVID-19 stay-home order and associated spending restrictions.

Silver Lake State Park ORV Area in Oceana County will reopen Saturday, June 13.

It’s good to see that Michigan is starting to open back up and, hopefully, returning to some sense of normal in many areas. Spending time in the state’s great outdoors, making memories with family and friends, that’s one of the best Michigan traditions. We’re asking everyone to do their part to keep themselves and others safe so that we can keep that tradition going all season long. ~Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division

If you do plan to visit one of these sights, the Michigan DNR is asking you first go to its COVID-19 response page for updates and frequently asked questions on facility closures, changes in services, and event/meeting cancellations.