Michigan DNR Closes Offices And Some Sites

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is moving to restrict face to face contact among state residents and with department staff. The DNR is closing Service Centers around the state along with Field Offices. But that’s just the start. The DNR is also closing headquarters buildings at all state parks and recreation areas. Access to state parks, recreation areas, and trail systems are still open. The state is indefinitely suspending the requirement for a state parks passport for entry. Anyone using a state parks campground should have an advance registration. State-owned and operated shooting ranges are also closed. The popular Silver Lake ORV Park is also affected. Its opening is delayed until May 1st.

There is a long list of Michigan DNR operations and facilities affected by the closings order. Click here to review the full list.