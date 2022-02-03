With spring right around the corner, the MI DNR is looking for seasonal help.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is now looking to fill seasonal positions in the Wildlife Division of the department. This is a great opportunity for those looking to work with the wildlife of this great state.

Where are these season jobs in the Wildlife Division located?

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has openings throughout the state in State Field Offices, DNR Customer Service Centers, and State Game Areas. Depending on the season, these positions offer several different opportunities.

During the spring and summer seasons, seasonal work includes:

Assisting with wildlife habitat maintenance and improvement

Mowing, landscaping, and facility maintenance duties

Handling tasks related to wildlife surveys, animal control, and more.

During the fall season, seasonal work includes:

Assisting with chronic wasting disease surveillance and data collection

Working with waterfowl hunters

Database entry, and more.

How much do these positions pay?

Non-career Wildlife Assistants are paid $18.47 per hour with the possibility of working up to 719 hours in the calendar year. Non-career State Worker 4 level pay a minimum of $11.50 per hour with the possibility of working up to 1,040 hours in the calendar year.

How do I apply?

The application period is currently open for the Upper Peninsula, Northeast Lower Peninsula, Northwest Lower Peninsula, Southeast Lower Peninsula, Southwest Lower Peninsula, and Lansing areas. To see all the positions available and for more information click here to see what the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has to offer.

