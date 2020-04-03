Michigan DNR Shares Treasure Trove Of Education Tools

Michigan's Department of Natural Resources has compiled a huge resource guide to aid in at home and online education for school-aged children.

With Michigan's school-age kids home for the rest of the school year, Michigan's DNR has provided some fun and educational activities focused on the outdoors and history.

Below is "Tracy's Teachings". Tracy is a Michigan DNR aquatic education coordinator. In the video below, Tracy shares her knowledge about water-dwelling critters and fish-related skills and activities.

On top of a collection of educational videos, there are virtual field trips, online tours, experiments, projects, scavenger hunts, investigations, reading lessons compiled for multiple grade levels and many other activities.

Click here to access the free treasure trove of educational tools compiled by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.