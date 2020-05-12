Michigan DNR: What To Do If You See a Fawn This Spring

It's baby deer season, Michiganders.

Actually, it seems to just be "baby" season in general. Cats, rabbits, deer...they're all giving birth.

You've probably seen your friends post about finding little pockets of baby rabbits in their yard this spring. Finding any baby animal alone can be concerning.

Fawns are typically born between April and June. They're born with a full coat of fur and their eyes open.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has released some great information about what to do if you find a fawn alone during your outdoor adventures.

Fawns will start showing up in May and June. Remember, if you spot a fawn alone, do not touch it! There is a good chance it is supposed to be there. It is not uncommon for deer to leave their young unattended so as not to draw attention to where it is hidden. Young fawns have excellent camouflage and lay very still which makes it harder for predators to find them. The mother will return periodically to nurse her fawn when she feels it is safe.

The best thing you can do to help is leave the fawn alone and enjoy it from a distance. Leaving baby animals in the wild ensures they have the best chance for survival.

Remember, only licensed wildlife rehabilitators may possess abandoned or injured wildlife. Unless a person is licensed, it is unlawful to possess a live wild animal, including deer, in Michigan.

In short, leave the baby animals where you found them.

