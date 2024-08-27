If You See a Paw Print Sticker on a Michigan Mailbox, Leave it Alone

Some running gags in media are both more realistic than you'd expect and often less humorous in reality. For decades, the perpetual rivalry between dog and mailman has been the source of jokes on sitcoms, cartoons and everything in between.

Unfortunately, mail carriers are legitimately in a tough spot nationwide because of the 'rivalry'. Believe it or not, thousands of mail carriers are bitten by dogs each year.

In 2023 alone, there were 5,800 cases nationwide, an increase from 5,300 in 2022. Michigan saw the 9th-most incidents in 2023, with 183 - 19 of which happened in Detroit. 2023 was a slight improvement for the Mitten State, as there were 206 incidents in 2022.

The USPS has been raising awareness in the hopes of curbing these numbers. The USPS National Dog Bite Awareness Campaign works to educate mail carriers and dog owners about the situation.

For owners, simple practices to ensure dogs are inside the home or otherwise restricted from engaging with mail carriers can go a long way in preventing incidents.

For carriers, they are trained to ensure they don't startle or otherwise unintentionally provoke dogs. Dog owners should know, carriers are trained to stand their ground and defend themselves from an attacking canine, particularly by putting something, such as their satchel, between them and the dog.

The USPS also points out that the average cost per insurance claim on a dog bite is $64,555, which could have a massive impact on the financial well-being of the dog owner.

There is one final aspect in the USPS's efforts to bring piece between man's best friend and the guy who brings said friend his postage: mailbox stickers.

In 2020, the USPS introduced a color-coded sticker program called the Dog Paw Program in several states. While Michigan isn't one of the states directly involved in the program, the symbols are universally recognized and should never be removed.

The stickers can either be orange, signaling a dog lives at this property, or yellow, indicating a dog lives at the next house on the route..