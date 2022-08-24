Michigan Dogs are Dying Within Three Days of Getting this Virus

A mysterious parvo-like virus is rapidly working its way through Michigan. Here's what we know so far.

50 or more dogs have died in Michigan recently due to this unknown illness. State and Federal authorities are now investigating this outbreak according to the New York Post,

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Michigan State University’s veterinary laboratory, US Department of Agriculture and other partners are working to determine the cause of the illness.

Some of the first samples that were tested in Lansing were positive for canine parvovirus however, State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, points out that they are in the early stages of lab work and "there are more results pending and more to be learned," according to a recent press release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development.

Symptoms you should watch out for include bloody diarrhea, vomiting, and lethargy. Young dogs under the age of 2 years old and older dogs are more vulnerable to this virus. Right now, the Northern part of Michigan's lower peninsula seems to be the worst hit with 20 reported deaths in Otsego county and 30 reported deaths in Clare county according to CNN.

Here are a few steps the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development suggests you take to keep your dogs safe.

• Keep up with routine vaccinations

• Have dogs/puppies fully vaccinated before interacting with other animals.

• Keep dogs/puppies at home and away from other dogs if they are exhibiting any signs of illness and contact your veterinarian.

• Be sure to clean up after your pet when you’re walking them out in public.

As of right now, we are unable to find any reported cases in Southwest Michigan. We will keep you up to date on this story as soon as more information is made available.

