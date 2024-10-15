These Spooky Attractions Are Worth the Drive for Michiganders

Halloween in Michigan is awesome, no bones about it. There are plenty of haunted houses and corn mazes to get lost in and the trick-or-treating scene is still pretty solid.

Many people across the Mitten State enjoy their annual traditions during the spooky season. For me, I make sure to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas and plenty of horror films. My girlfriend and I also head down to Niles for the Niles Scream Park haunted house, which is well worth the drive.

But what about those curious souls looking for a new adventure this Halloween? Unpredictability is often what scares us the most, after all.

I stumbled upon a list of some of the best Halloween attractions across the country and was a bit bummed that not a single one of Michigan's attractions made the list. However, the list does open up new opportunities for those willing to travel to one of the scariest places on earth: Ohio.

Believe it or not, the spooky adventures worth your drive don't end once you cross the state line into the worst place in the world. Ohio does indeed have some solid Halloween attractions that haunted fans can enjoy if they can bear the smell of buckeyes.

Cheapism pointed out two attractions in particular: the Halloween Haunt at Kings Island and HalloWeekends at Cedar Point.

Naturally, Cedar Point is a fine destination year-round. However, they really ramp up the excitement in Sandusky around Halloween. Cedar Point goes all out with two separate styles of events with Nighttime Frights or Daytime Delights. During the day, the environment is much more family-friendly, but at night the sinister live shows and scare zones are waiting to scare you right out of your pants.

Tickets and info about the Cedar Point HalloWeekends can be found at their website here.

A much longer drive to Mason, Ohio, just north of Cincinnati, takes you to one of the top Halloween attractions in the country: the Halloween Haunt at Kings Island. Much like Cedar Point, Kings Island offers haunted mazes and themed scare zones to have you jumping with fright all throughout the night.

Tickets and info about the Kings Island Halloween Haunt cane be found at their website here.

Both trips are fairly similar, though Kings Island does have a bit better of a reputation from the looks of things. Depending how far you're willing to venture into that state down south, you're sure to be in for a good scare this Halloween.

Looking for something closer to home? Check out these terrifying locations around Michigan in the galleries below.

